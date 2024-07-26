Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 57,352 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,352 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of WOLF stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $19.24. 3,626,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

