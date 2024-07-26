Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 627 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in General Mills by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.