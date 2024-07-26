Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DELL stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $113.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,412,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,693. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average of $117.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.