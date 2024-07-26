Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires 77,357 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 499.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,357 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 845,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,978,000 after buying an additional 24,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,024 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,208,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

