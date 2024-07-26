Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires 9,907 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.09% of NICE worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NICE by 8.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NICE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NICE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Down 0.4 %

NICE stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.99. The company had a trading volume of 322,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day moving average of $211.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. Research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.