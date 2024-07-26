Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

Welltower Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,267. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

