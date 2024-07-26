Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Invests $3.02 Million in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in ATI by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 103,225.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on ATI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE ATI traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $66.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

