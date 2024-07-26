Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases 25,390 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,021. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $205.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

