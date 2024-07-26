Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of Trinity Industries worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,559.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TRN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. 491,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,884. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

