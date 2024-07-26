Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Aramark worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $33.65. 960,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,301. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

