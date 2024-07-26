Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 422.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 479,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after buying an additional 379,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 791.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 322,782 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 281,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,883,000.

CGMS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.34. 209,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,578. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

