Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 304,200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304,200 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,655 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.41. 10,115,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,821,847. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.