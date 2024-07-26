Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.72. 343,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.60. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.99 and a 12 month high of $213.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

