Capital International Inc. CA Buys 10,750 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

SAP traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.56. The stock had a trading volume of 688,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,810. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $214.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

