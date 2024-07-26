Capital International Inc. CA Buys 9,393 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.61. 741,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

