Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCG

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. 10,978,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,413,831. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.