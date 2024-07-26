Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 10,708 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 8.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 736,092 shares of company stock worth $109,519,936. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.14. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

