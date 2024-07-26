Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 2,433 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 63,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

