Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 69,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.21. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $180.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

