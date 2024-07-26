Capital International Inc. CA Sells 310,803 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310,803 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.13% of CEMEX worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,407 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $11,261,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $8,232,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $6,756,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.24.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CEMEX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.42. 11,989,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,121,742. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About CEMEX

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

