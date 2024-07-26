Capital International Inc. CA Sells 4,941 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 56.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,683. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

