Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 2,568,079 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,568,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,170,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.73% of Flutter Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,864.33.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.8 %

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.63. The company had a trading volume of 379,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.84. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

