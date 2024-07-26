Capital International Investors Buys 464,860 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,860 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $20,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.37. 340,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

