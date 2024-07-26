Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449,437 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.39% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $859,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $350,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 259,149 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.96.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,677. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

