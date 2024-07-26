Capital International Investors Has $255.03 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,935,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,864,352 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $255,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 5,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.79. 1,868,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

