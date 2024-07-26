Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.99% of CoStar Group worth $390,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after acquiring an additional 541,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $406,934,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,951,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,207,000 after buying an additional 380,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.08.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $78.51. 2,360,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

