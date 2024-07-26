Capital International Investors Sells 985,176 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,257,188 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 985,176 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.98% of Barrick Gold worth $287,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Barrick Gold by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,887,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $251,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,184 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Barrick Gold by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,003 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 21,081,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,845,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

