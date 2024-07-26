Capital International Investors Takes $32.27 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 997,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,270,000. Capital International Investors owned 1.24% of NMI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NMI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.38. 445,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.