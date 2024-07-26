Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 9,553 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in General Mills by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,879. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

