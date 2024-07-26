Capital International Ltd. CA Takes $2.18 Million Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $102,000.
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
NYSE FLUT traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.84. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
