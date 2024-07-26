Capital International Ltd. CA Takes $2.18 Million Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

NYSE FLUT traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.84. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,864.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

