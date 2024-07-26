Capital International Sarl Acquires 12,852 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 350,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 355,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.7% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 51,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,551,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,599,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

