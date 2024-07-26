Capital International Sarl Acquires 8,439 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $101,800,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at $5,716,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at $111,222,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $614,104,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. 16,666,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,964. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.