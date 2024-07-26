Capital International Sarl Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $321,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,979,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,659. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.79. The company has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.57.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

