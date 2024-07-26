Capital International Sarl Has $1.85 Million Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,629,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,502,000 after purchasing an additional 157,668 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth $1,511,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,639. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

