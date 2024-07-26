Capital International Sarl Invests $2.43 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,099,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $138.40. 816,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,595. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $170.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

