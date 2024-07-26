Capital International Sarl Purchases 291 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.59. The company had a trading volume of 347,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,656. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

