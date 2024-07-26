Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Grifols by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Grifols by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Grifols by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,058,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after buying an additional 572,439 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Grifols by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the period.

Grifols Stock Down 0.5 %

Grifols stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 1,282,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,859. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

