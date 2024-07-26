Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Up 50.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREV traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 6,893,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,092. Carbon Revolution Public has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $197.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Carbon Revolution Public from $84.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

