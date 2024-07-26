Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 128,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 739,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cardio Diagnostics from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cardio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

