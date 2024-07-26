Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 128,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 739,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cardio Diagnostics from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
Get Our Latest Report on Cardio Diagnostics
Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Cardio Diagnostics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cardio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cardio Diagnostics
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cardio Diagnostics
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.