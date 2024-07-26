Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) PT Raised to $175.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CRS stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.19. 459,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,609. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 149,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.