CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.86.

CBRE Group stock opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

