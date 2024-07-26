CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.56

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$74.56 and last traded at C$74.21, with a volume of 48974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.20.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$71.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.95. The firm has a market cap of C$12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00. In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00. Also, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total value of C$169,432.50. Insiders sold 52,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.