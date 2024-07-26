Celestia (TIA) Price Reaches $5.88 on Major Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $829.84 million and approximately $84.06 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celestia has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can now be bought for approximately $5.88 or 0.00008735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,058,739,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,058,739,726.027188 with 199,783,253.777188 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.79853759 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $83,646,766.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

