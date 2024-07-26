Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. Celestica has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.31.

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

