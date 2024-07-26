Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.620-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion. Celestica also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.62 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.44.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.