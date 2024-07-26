Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. 494,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,031. Celestica has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60.

Several research firms have commented on CLS. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

