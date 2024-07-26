Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

CLS stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Celestica by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 39,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

