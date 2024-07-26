Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.70% of Celsius worth $328,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celsius by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,152,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,479,000 after acquiring an additional 283,821 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Trading Up 3.5 %

CELH traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. 5,328,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,208. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.