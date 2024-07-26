Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.51.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Trading Up 1.7 %

CELH opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. Celsius has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.9% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 790,014 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.