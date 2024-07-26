Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 30,194 shares.The stock last traded at $43.40 and had previously closed at $43.43.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
