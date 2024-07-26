Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 30,194 shares.The stock last traded at $43.40 and had previously closed at $43.43.

Central Securities Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 12.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth about $606,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 175.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

